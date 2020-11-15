Siddhant Chaturvedi shares glimpse of lit Diwali party with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday & Shakun Batra

Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him along with his co-stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and director Shakun Batra from Diwali celebration.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is gearing up for Shakun Batra's upcoming untitled film with and Ananya Padukone has taken to his Instagram handle to share a stunning picture of him with his co-stars and team from Diwali celebration.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Share your comment ×