Siddhant Chaturvedi shares glimpse of lit Diwali party with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday & Shakun Batra
Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him along with his co-stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and director Shakun Batra from Diwali celebration.
Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is gearing up for Shakun Batra's upcoming untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Padukone has taken to his Instagram handle to share a stunning picture of him with his co-stars and team from Diwali celebration.
Credits :Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
