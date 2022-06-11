Siddhant Chaturvedi shares a quirky post and his caption makes fans wonder if he is talking about Navya Naveli

Siddhant Chaturvedi is an actor who is quite active on social media. The Gully Boy actor is often seen sharing interesting posts on Instagram and gives a glimpse of his on set life and offscreen fun. From sharing pics from his vacations to his moment of peace, his vanity van moments, photoshoots, etc, Siddhant’s Instagram posts are a treat for the fans. However, his recent post on Instagram is grabbing attention for a different reason as fans wonder if it has a connection with Navya Naveli Nanda.

This happened after he had shared a video of himself wherein he was seen getting ready in the vanity. In the video, one of his team members was seen making him wear a silver chain while Siddhant was slaying in his white shirt and blue jacket. Besides, his curly hair look was adding charm to his look. The actor had captioned the post as, “Her Noodles”. Soon fans took to the comment section and wondered if he is talking about his rumoured ladylove Navya. For the uninitiated, Navya had shared a post wherein she was posing with cuppa noodles. In the caption, she wrote, “Made some noodles today”. Relating the two posts, an Instagram user commented, “Navya Nanda also posted about noodles”. Another user quizzed Siddhant, “Are you talking about Navya Nanda?”

Check out Siddhant Chaturvedi’s post here:

Check out Navya Naveli Nanda's post here:

To note, Siddhant and Navya are said to be dating each other for a while. However, neither of them has made their relationship official.

Talking about the work front, Siddhant, who was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, has some interesting movies in his kitty. He will be next seen in Phone Bhoot which is a horror-comedy and also features Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in the lead. He will also be seen in Ravi Udyawar’s Yudhra with Malavika Mohanan and is also working on Arjun Varain Singh’s directorial Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.