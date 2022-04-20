Siddhant Chaturvedi shares a serene post with a beautiful piece of poetry; Navya Naveli Nanda REACTS

Siddhant Chaturvedi enjoys a massive fan-following and it is all with good reason. He is one of the talented actors in Bollywood. He debuted with the 2019 film Gully Boy and made a mark for himself. He left the audience wanting for more right from his first gig. Recently, the actor was seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. The storyline of the movie and the performance by the star cast had garnered a lot of appreciation. Of course, Siddhant’s impeccable acting was hailed by his admirers in the movie.

Siddhant is also quite active on his Instagram and often treats his fans with his dapper pictures. On Tuesday, he shared a serene picture. He sat on a bench at a hill station and looked content as the sun shone from behind him. He wore a laid-back outfit: a checkered shirt with grey jeans. Along with the post, he shared a small bit of himself in his beautiful words. He wrote, “There’s a bench on a hilltop somewhere, Waiting for our old age conversations…#SiddyChats / / #MyNotes". What's more, even Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's grand daughter reacted to it and commented with the sun emoji.

Take a look at Siddhant's post:

Fans loved Siddhant’s thoughtful post. It went viral super quick as they poured in their love for the actor.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Siddhant is currently working on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a film directed by Arjun Varain Singh about three friends played by Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, and Reema Kagti wrote the screenplay.

