Siddhant Chaturvedi showcases his dance skills as he grooves to various songs during Ganpati Visarjan; VIDEO

Siddhant Chaturvedi is one of the most gifted and promising performers working today. His charming appearance and boy-next-door demeanour won him many fans. It has been a long road for him from being an ordinary man to being an incredible celebrity in Bollywood. Meanwhile, apart from acting, the actor proved his versatile dance skills on Ganpati Visarjan 2022. On Friday, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of Ganpati Visarjan that featured him dancing like no one’s watching.

The video opens with Siddhant attending the last aarti of Ganpati in an ivory kurta. He appears to be deep in devotion while chanting prayers during the ritual. It’s followed by glimpses of the actor matching hook steps with others on songs like Sukhbir’s Oh Ho Ho Ho, Hrithik Roshan’s Deva Shree Ganesha and Ranveer Singh’s popular Malhari song. He also danced to the song Mere Gully Mein from his hit film Gully Boy.

Meanwhile, what captured viewers’ attention was him dancing to songs like Deepika Padukone’s Nagada Sang Dhol Baaje, followed by hit song Lollipop Lagelu, Arabic Kuthu and even aced the signature step of Rashmika Mandanna’s song Sami Sami from Pushpa. In the end, he is seen holding the Ganpati idol for visarjan. Sharing the video montage, the actor wrote, “Ganpati BappaMorya!” Reacting to the post, a user commented, “Khatarnak dance.” “So muchfunn,’ added another fan. Many also praised Siddhant for being himself.