Siddhant Chaturvedi soaks up the sun as he enjoys B Praak’s poignant love ballad Mann Bharrya; WATCH

Siddhant Chaturvedi has been quite active on social media these days and recently he has dropped a video wherein he can be seen enjoying a beautiful song. Check out the video below.

The handsome hunk Siddhant Chaturvedi has been busy shooting for Shakun Batra's forthcoming untitled film with and Ananya Panday. Amid his hectic work schedule, the Gully Boy star also makes sure to keep his fan base posted about his day to day life. Of late, the talented actor has been winning hearts thanks to his amazing social media posts. Recently, Siddhant has dropped a video of himself wherein he can be seen soaking up the sun while enjoying a song.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Phone Bhoot actor has shared a video wherein he can be seen flaunting his dapper looks as he enjoys the sun. In the video, we can see Siddhant listening to popular singer B Praak’s poignant love ballad Mann Bharrya that is featured on Himanshi Khurana. While sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Single ho ya Double...ye gaana karega Trouble.” Siddhant can be seen wearing a grey hoodie with black trousers in the video that has left everyone in awe of the actor. He also flaunted his beard look as he is sitting and enjoying the song.

Take a look at Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, Siddhant will be seen sharing the silver space with Deepika and Ananya for the first time. The movie has been in the news ever since it went on the floors. Besides this, he also has Phone Bhoot with and Ishaan Khatter in the pipeline. Over the past few weeks Siddhant, the Bang Bang actress and the Dhadak star have been snapped taking dance classes. The movie has been helmed by Gurmmeet Singh. Also Read: Phone Bhoot's Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi having fun amid their dance class is unmissable; See PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Share your comment ×