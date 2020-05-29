  1. Home
Siddhant Chaturvedi treats his fans with a shirtless picture while sipping on hot chocolate

A shirtless Siddhant Chaturvedi "shyly" sips on hot chocolate in a new Instagram photo the actor has shared with fans.
"'Sipping never helped hide your blush.' She said."

He captioned the image: "As I shyly sipped on my hot chocolate."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

...as I shyly sipped on my hot chocolate. #MyNotes

A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on

Siddhant, who shot to fame playing MC Sher in last year's "Gully Boy", recently gave a befitting reply to a troll, who asked him to read a book on "how to act".

Siddhant had asked his fans and followers on any book recommendations, on Instagram Stories. A user replied by saying: "How to act!"

He said: "Zahoor (of course). Lekin abhi nahi (but nor right now). 10-15 saal baad (After 10-15 years). likhunga (I will write)."

Siddhant will be seen in Yash Raj Films' "Bunty Aur Babli 2" and Karan Johar's untitled film.

"Bunty Aur Babli 2" also features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in important roles. It is a sequel to the 2005 hit "Bunty Aur Babli", which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles.

