Siddhant Chaturvedi 'tried to impress Katrina Kaif' at Zoya Akhtar's party; Here's how his plan failed

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Phone Bhoot. He will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in the film. The trailer and the songs have struck the right chord with the audience. Ahead of the release, Siddhant recently made an explosive revelation. He spoke about Zoya Akhtar's party where Katrina met her husband Vicky Kaushal for the first time.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, the Gully Boy actor revealed that he tried to impress Katrina much before she started dating Vicky. Siddhant shared that he was trying to impress the diva with his dance moves at Zoya's party. But Katrina didn't notice him much as she was busy talking to Vicky. He stated, "I remember I was there when Katrina and Vicky met at Zoya’s party. Vicky and you (Katrina) were sitting down, not on the couch, and I was the one dancing and showing my moves. It was Katrina, so I wanted to impress her. But bhai le gaya!"

He added that he was happy after the duo got married in December last year. Siddhant said, "Vicky and her were having a deep conversation, while I was on purpose dancing in front of her to look at me! She didn’t! But I was so happy (when Vicky-Katrina got married). It was an emotional moment for the country."

Phone Bhoot release

Ishaan, Katrina and Siddhant also appeared on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan 7 to promote the film. The trio left everyone in splits. Meanwhile, the horror-comedy is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and it is slated to hit theatres on November 4.

Siddhant's work front

After Phone Bhoot, the actor will be seen with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. They recently wrapped up the shoot.