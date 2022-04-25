Siddhant Chaturvedi turns poetic as he shares a bare-chested mirror selfie; Navya Naveli Nanda REACTS

Siddhant Chaturvedi might only be a few films old in Bollywood, but the actor has surely cemented his spot as one of the most popular actors among the newbies. Since his stint as MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Siddhant has catapulted into fame and has earned thousands of fans and followers. Apart from his performance, he keeps fans entertained and engaged with his posts on social media. Speaking of which, last night, the actor shared a bare-chested selfie on Instagram and it has prompted a reaction from rumoured ladylove Navya Naveli Nanda.

Taking to the ‘gram, Siddhant dropped a rather stunning bare-chested mirror selfie, as he donned a silver chain. Sharing this photograph, he wrote a few poetic lines in the caption that read, “Aaj zada, kal hum kam the…Maine tumhe tab dekha tha, jab mujhe koi nahi dekhta tha, Aaj tum ho, aur main bhi yahan Aur ye nazrein hum pe, Aaj zada, Kal kam the…#SiddyChats / S / #MyNotes”.

As soon as he shared the photograph, it was flooded with a barrage of likes and comments from fans. Among others, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also reacted to the post as she hit a like.

For the unversed, lately rumours have been abuzz that Siddhant and Navya are the newest couple in B’Town. Their reactions and comments on each other’s Instagram posts act as fuel to the fire.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant has the Arjun Varain Singh directorial Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif.

