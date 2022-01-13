Siddhant Chaturvedi turns poetic to unleash his desi avatar; Ayushmann Khurrana REACTS

Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Gehraiyaan. Amid this, on Wednesday evening, the actor took to social media to give a sneak peek of his lazy evening in a desi avatar. However, what stole the entire limelight was his exceptional writing prowess. Just like every time, he used a quirky caption to upload his photo and not only fans but even Ayushmann Khurrana loved it.

Donning a pastel coloured Kurta, Siddhant can be seen reaching for a cup as the camera captures him. While sharing the picture on Instagram, the Gully Boy actor captioned it as, “Zariya hun, bhool jaa.” As soon as the photo surfaced online, it went viral instantly. While fans praised his desi look, on the other hand, Ayushmaan Khurrane loved his poetic andaaz. He responded to the photo by dropping a “Waah” in the comment section before adding a fire emoticon.

Take a look at the photo below:

In terms of work, Siddhant Chaturvedi last shared the screen space with Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Sharvari Wagh in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Currently, he is gearing up for the release of Gehraiyaan alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. The plot of the film is yet unknown, but going by the teaser it appears to revolve around complex love stories of four people. The film is scheduled to premiere on 11 February 2022 Via Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from this, Siddhant also has Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Lastly, he will also feature opposite Malvika Mohanan in the action flick Yudhra. The release date of both the films is yet unknown.

