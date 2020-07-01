Siddhant Chaturvedi undergoes enormous physical transformation & his latest Instagram PHOTO is proof

Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi has recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle which is raising eyeballs. Check it out for yourself.

Siddhant Chaturvedi became an overnight sensation after the release of Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Although he had already appeared in a web series before, the kind of critical acclaim that he received in the and co-starrer is worth mentioning here. The audience loved his character, MC Sher, in the much-anticipated movie that created a huge uproar last year. The actor is now gearing up for a few more interesting projects lined up in his kitty.

As we speak of this, Siddhant has recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle which has literally sent all his fans into a frenzy. It seems like the actor has worked on his physique a lot amidst the lockdown period which is evident from the new picture that has been shared on Instagram. There is no denying this fact that he has undergone an enormous physical transformation and is seen proudly flaunting his toned abs in the black and white picture.

Check out the picture below:

His caption further reads #TeraBhaiBombHai and we are sure that his fans will agree with the same. On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi initially began his acting career with a web television series titled Life Sahi Hai that was released in 2016. Post that, he appeared in another web series titled Inside Edge. Finally, the actor got his breakthrough role in Gully Boy. Siddhant will soon be collaborating with and Ananya Panday for a new project. He is also a part of Aditya Chopra’s Bunty Aur Babli 2.

