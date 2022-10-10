Siddhant Chaturvedi wishes to retire for THIS reason; Calls working with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif an honour

Siddhant Chaturvedi is one such actor who is proving himself to be a fabulous actor. Indeed after giving some amazing performances in his past films, Siddhant has carved a niche for himself in the industry and also has a couple of exciting films in his kitty. One of them is Phone Bhoot which also stars Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. Well, today the trailer of this much-talked-about film was released and everyone is already going gaga over it. At the trailer launch event of the film, Siddhant opened up about working with three A-lister actresses Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif .

Siddhant Chaturvedi has worked with Alia Bhatt in his debut film Gully Boy, with Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan and now with Katrina Kaif in Phone Bhoot. When asked how he feels after working with three A-listers, Siddhant said, “I think I should retire after having worked with Alia, Deepika and Katrina. They are 3 of the most celebrated actors in modern times, and it's an honour for me to work with all 3 of them.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant has many interesting projects in his pipeline. The actor will next feature in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. It has been backed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. The film will be the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh and is billed as a coming of digital age story of three friends in Mumbai. This marks Siddhant and Ananya's second on-screen collaboration as they were last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan.

Phone Bhoot

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on 4th November 2022.

