Siddhant Chaturvedi on working with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra's next: She submits herself completely

Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed that working with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra's upcomign film is like living out his dream. Read on to know more.

Shakun Batra's next film and its cast of , Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi have made noise for various reasons. From their Goa shoot running into trouble to the actors being snapped multiple times in the city after shoot, the film has generated quite a buzz on social media. The film will see Siddhant, Deepika and Ananya come together for the first time and in a recent interaction the Gully Boy star opened up on the film which does not have a title as yet.

Speaking about the film with Mumbai Mirror, Siddhant revealed that Shakun Batra is pushing the boundaries with this film. He said, "The scale is quite big and Shakun is trying to push the boundaries of Indian cinema." The actor, who received rave reviews for his rap act in Gully Boy, revealed what its like to work with Deepika. Calling it a dream, Siddhant said, "She submits herself completely and makes the character believable. I am living out my dream in every possible way." The duo were recently seen exiting the shoot together.

After wrapping up this film, Siddhant will be moving on to Phone Bhoot with and Ishaan Khatter. The trio took social media by storm a few months ago when they announced the film with all three donning suits. The fun chemistry between the three was evident and Siddhant revealed that they had a blast during the film's readings. He said, "It’s a hilarious script; we had a blast during the readings, there’s going to be some solid jugalbandi between the three of us. We want it to be the next pop culture."

Siddhant is raring to go and will also be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Adding that he wants to live new characters every time, he said, "I want to try new things, live all the characters that crowd my imagination. I don’t want people to slot me, I want them to experience something new every time they enter the cinema halls."

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone & Siddhant Chaturvedi flash 'peace' sign to paps amid shooting for Shakun Batra's film; WATCH

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Share your comment ×