Siddhant Chaturvedi on working with Rani Mukerji & Saif Ali Khan in Bunty Aur Babli 2: They are a text book

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 02, 2021 01:55 AM IST  |  10.8K
   
Siddhant Chaturvedi on working with Rani Mukerji & Saif Ali Khan in Bunty Aur Babli 2: They are a text book
Siddhant Chaturvedi on working with Rani Mukerji & Saif Ali Khan in Bunty Aur Babli 2: They are a text book
Advertisement

Siddhant Chaturvedi is grinning ear to ear and rightfully so. After all his upcoming movie Bunty Aur Babli 2 is creating a massive buzz. Also starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Sharvari in the lead, the movie happens to be the sequel of the much talked about Bunty Aur Babli. Ahead of the movie’s release, Siddhant got candid about collaborating with Rani and Saif for the first time and revealed that he got to learn a lot from them. 

“Rani Ma'am and Saif Sir are a text book. The first time we worked with him, we couldn't believe that we were sharing the same frame. We got to learn a lot. We are against them in the film, but in real, we learnt a lot, says Sharvari,” he added. To note, Siddhant, who went on to become a household name with his stint as MC Sher in Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy. Talking about it, he said, “MC Sher had an impact that all wanted me to play similar. I had plans about how this film would change the image and show a different side of me as an actor. The audience will laugh, enjoy and have fun. These have been intense times and people have consumed a lot of content on OTT, which also gave rise to new talent. But big screen has a different magic”.

Needless to say, Siddhant is excited to play the lead in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and believed that his time has finally arrived. “I waited 2 years for the release of Bunty Aur Babli 2. Apna Time Ayega.. Apna Time Ayega.. Ab finally aa gaya hai. The audience will get to see me in multiple avatars,” he added. To note, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is slated to release on November 19 this year.

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpacks Laptop Bag For Women Men (35 Liter) (blue)

The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpac...

₹499.00
₹999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control Tws, Dual Hd Mic, Type-c Fast Charging, Ipx4 Water-resistant, Passive Noise Cancelling & Voice Assistant (black)

Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Co...

₹799.00
₹2,599.00 (69%)
 Buy Now
Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces, 1.4

Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces...

₹1,999.00
₹4,999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
View All