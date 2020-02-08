Siddhant Chaturvedi's latest post calling Ananya Panday 'aunty' invites trolls; Check it out

Siddhant Chaturvedi posted an adorable picture with Ananya Panday and Roohi Johar but the caption on the photo has invited trolls.

Ananya Panday, who was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. The actress was recently seen in 's twins Yash Johar and Roohi Johar's birthday party. The party was also attended by Taimur Ali Khan with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Soha Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and all the kids. Among all the photos, a picture of Siddhant and Ananya from the bash has gone viral on social media.

Gully Boy actor Siddhant himself posted the pic in which Ananya is talking to Roohi while our MC Sher is listening to their talks. More than the picture, Siddhant's caption for the post has been grabbing everyone's attention. He wrote, "Roohi listening to one of Annie aunty’s cheesy bed time stories, while Yash saves inflated Iron-man from the evil ceiling. Happy birthday Roohi & Yash!" People have started trolling Ananya on the caption. While some have trolled Ananya by calling aunty some have trolled her for telling her struggling stories to Roohi.

On the work front, the two are all set to collaborate with for an upcoming film and well, they are just as excited as us as both of them expressed just how excited as well as thankful they are for working with DP. Besides this, Siddhant will also be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 with debutante Sharvari Wagh. The movie will see and Rani Mukerji in a cameo role. The film will be released in 2020.

