Siddhant Chaturvedi's new single 'Dhoop' is out

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi wants fans to put on their headphones and sunglasses, because his song "Dhoop" is out now.
Over the past week, he has been sharing bits and pieces from "Dhoop", a number he has written and sung.

Now, Siddhant has shared the song on social media with the caption: "#DHOOP out now! @dawgeek @excelmoviesvibe. Put your Headphones and Sunglasses on, It's a vibe."

With poetry and vocals by Siddhant, the song has a soulful vibe to it.

The actor had composed the song along with DAWgeek, and the music video is a creative one with floating lyrics and animations.

The "Gully Boy" actor had shot for the song within the confines of his house and with the help of his family.

The actor has a multiple projects in the pipeline. He will next be seen in "Bunty Aur Babli 2", followed by Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

