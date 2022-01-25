Siddhant makes Deepika Padukone laugh, teases Ananya Panday as they stun at Gehraiyaan promotion; PHOTOS

Over the past few days, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday have been in the headlines due to their upcoming film, Gehraiyaan. The trio has now kicked off promotions of the film and on Tuesday, Ananya, Deepika and Siddhant donned their best attire to pose for the paparazzi. While the rapport that Ananya, Siddhant and Deepika share is evident from the trailer, during the promotions also fans have been getting glimpses of it. Today, was one such day and well, the cute photos are bound to win you over.

In the photos, Deepika is seen clad in a black and white blazer with thigh-high boots. She tied her hair in a plait and added a pink lipstick to break the monotony of her black and white look. On the other hand, Ananya is seen clad in a red dress with matching heels. To add to her look, Ananya opted for glam makeup and left her hair loose. Siddhant, on the other hand, is seen clad in black jeans with a matching shirt and blazer with white sneakers. He added a cool chain to complete his look. The trio posed with each other at first and later individually.

Have a look:

While Ananya was posing Siddhant and Deepika waited. Siddhant also cracked jokes to make Deepika laugh and her smile certainly added to her stunning look. Later, when Ananya was posing with Siddhant, he teased her and the cute moments were captured in the frame. Even Deepika and Ananya posed together during the promotions and the former lovingly kissed the latter's cheek. Deepika had earlier in a chat she had called Ananya her 'baby sister.'

Have a look:

Meanwhile, Gehraiyaan's first song Doobey was launched on Monday and it managed to leave netizens in awe of Deepika and Siddhant's chemistry. The music was loved and fans have been demanding the release of the remaining songs too. The film is directed by Shakun Batra and backed by Karan Johar. It is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

