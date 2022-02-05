Siddhant talks on being intimate with Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan; Wondered 'How am I going to romance her'

Shakun Batra’s upcoming release Gehraiyaan has been the talk of the town for more than one reason. The movie, which deals with complex human emotions, comes with a great ensemble of cast which includes Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead. Besides, Siddhant and Deepika’s intimate chemistry in Gehraiyaan has also been grabbing a lot of attention. Interestingly, the Gully Boy recently opened up on portraying intimacy with Deepika and admitted that he was panicking a bit about it.

During his conversation with ETimes, Siddhant said, “In my head, I was like, ‘Wow’ she’s Deepika! How am I going to romance her! She has worked with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor. Look at my competition.’ It is a romantic film and I didn’t want people to say, ‘Nahi kar paya.’ Of course, Shakun narrated the story to me and since I was eager to work with him, I said I am on. We knew there was intimacy, but we didn’t know to what extent. The screenplay didn’t particularly mention that because it wasn’t erotic poetry or something. The workshops and readings happened later”.

Siddhant further emphasised that he did get a little conscious when he got to know about having an intimacy director on sets. “Pehli baar jab maine suna toh thoda dar gaya ke itna kya hai picture mein jo intimacy director ki zaroorat pad gayi (smiles)! But I realised that’s how Shakun likes to work. His portrayal of intimacy isn’t just physical, but emotional and nuanced. The camera doesn’t tell you that look, two people are kissing. It flows organically,” he added.

To note, Gehraiyaan marks Siddhant’s first collaboration with Deepika and Ananya and he has been all praises for them. The movie is slated to release on February 11.

