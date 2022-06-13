Siddhanth Kapoor: 10 Things to know about Shraddha Kapoor's brother who is detained for drug abuse

In what came as a piece of shocking news, Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor was detained in a drug abuse case in Bengaluru. According to media reports, the cops had raided a rave party at a five-star hotel in the city after a tip-off. The reports suggested that the Shootout at Wadala actor was detained for allegedly taking drugs at the party. Reportedly, the police had sent samples of around 35 guests for a medical test and 5 of them, including Siddhanth, tested positive for drugs.

“A total of five persons have been arrested including Siddhanth Kapoor after they tested positive for consuming drugs. They have all been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” Bheemashankar S Guled, District General of Police, East Division was quoted saying in an NDTV report. Meanwhile, Shakti Kapoor has also reacted to the news while talking to ETimes and said, “I can say only one thing - it’s not possible”. As Siddhanth continues to make headlines, here are 10 things to know about the actor.

* Born on July 6 1984, Siddhanth Kapoor is the son of Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kapoor and the elder brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor.

* He studied filmmaking and acting course at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York.

* Siddhanth started his career as a disk jockey and then moved to try his luck in the showbiz industry.

* He worked as an assistant director for almost two years on movies like Dhol, Bhagam Bhag, Chup Chup Ke and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

* Siddhant was supposed to make his big Bollywood debut with Soham Shah's 2012 film Satte Pe Satta which was said to be a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s Satte Pe Satta. However, the project was shelved.

* Later, Siddhanth made his debut with the 2013 release Shootout at Wadala.

* Siddhanth went on to share the screen with his younger sister Shraddha Kapoor in the 2017 release Haseena Parkar. He was seen playing the role of Dawood Ibrahim in the movie.

* Siddhanth was seen in movies like Ugly, Jazbaa, Paltan, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, Chehra, etc.

* He made his OTT debut with the 2020 release Bhaukaal and his performance as Chintu Dedha garnered him a lot of appreciation.

* The Haseena Parkar actor was said to be dating model Erika Packard for almost a decade. However, they parted ways in 2016 after an ugly spat. Ever since then, Siddhanth has kept his love life private.

