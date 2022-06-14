Siddhanth Kapoor is the most professional man & a thorough gentleman: Sarim Momin on actor’s drug case

Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor was detained by the Bengaluru Police on Monday after he allegedly tested positive for drug consumption at a rave party on Sunday. Amid this, writer-director Sarim Momin shared his experience of working with Siddhanth and said that he is the most professional man and dubbed him a ‘through gentleman’.

Sarim Momin has written lyrics for films like D, Agyaat, Rakta Charitra, and more. He has worked with Siddhanth in two unreleased films. Speaking to ETimes, Momin shared that he was once discussing the traits of a rockstar character with Siddhanth as the actor was cast for the role. Momin said that while rockstars are stereotyped to be people who are ‘high’, it was Siddhanth who was against such portrayal and was concerned about the message it would convey. "It was Siddhant who had said 'Let's not unnecessarily show my character as someone who does drugs. It doesn't send out a good message sir,'" shared the filmmaker.

Momin also shared he does not feel Siddhanth would be someone who would use drugs. "As a director I've never experienced anything with Siddhanth that I'm reading about him today. He's the most professional man I know and a thorough gentleman,” he said.

On Sunday night, Bengaluru police raided a hotel on MG Road after receiving a tip-off. “Last night we got info that a party is going on and they have consumed drugs. We raided and detained 35 people. We didn't find any drugs on their person but found MDMA and ganja disposed of nearby. We will investigate CCTV to check who disposed of it," said Bengaluru City police's Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Bheemashankar S Guled.

Siddhanth Kapoor was one of the six people whose medical reports reportedly confirmed drug use. The actor is now in police custody.

