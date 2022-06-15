Siddhanth Kapoor shares 1st pic after getting bail in drugs case: I've been cooperating with the investigation

Shraddha Kapoor’s elder brother Siddhanth Kapoor made the headlines recently after he was detained in an alleged drug abuse case. According to media reports, the Bengaluru police has raided a rave party in a five-star hotel in the city after a tip-off wherein Siddhanth was the DJ. The media reports suggested that he along with other people had tested positive for narcotics. Lately, the actor was released on bail in the matter and now he is making the headlines as he has shared his first pic post release.

Taking to his Instagram story, Siddhant shared a selfie with a friend wherein they were seen sitting on a flight. The duo was seen wearing a mask as per the Covid-19 guidelines and Siddhant had captioned the image with a red heart, folded hands, and an evil-eye amulet emojis. Meanwhile, after a day-long interrogation, Siddhant had also released a statement stating that he is cooperating with the investigation. “I was at the hotel and there was an investigation going on. I have been cooperating. The Bangalore police have been really good, they are doing a great job. They should continue what they are doing to save many lives,” Siddhant was quoted saying as per a report in Indian Express.

Check out Siddhanth Kapoor's selfie here:

Earlier, Shakti Kapoor had expressed shock over Siddhant getting detained in an alleged drug consumption case. Talking to ETimes, he stated, “I can say only one thing - it’s not possible”. Meanwhile talking about the work front, Siddhanth made his big Bollywood debut with the 2013 release Shootout at Wadala. He has worked in movies like Ugly, Jazbaa, Paltan, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, etc. Siddhanth was last seen in the 2021 release Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

