Siddharth Anand on helming Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan: Love the pressure, can't make a misstep

Director Siddharth Anand is currently in Spain shooting for Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The War director in a recent chat with Mid-Day opened up about helming the film which is being touted as SRK's comeback film after four long years. While the pandemic playing spoilsport, Pathaan is slowly but steadily nearing completion.

Siddharth Anand revealed that the pressure is intense to deliver but he also loves it. Acknowledging that it is a big responsibility, Siddharth Anand said, "Pathaan has been designed as the biggest action spectacle from the Hindi film industry. We have the most-loved superstar of our generation with us. It is an honour and a responsibility for us. So, we can’t make a misstep at any point. We ensured that Pathaan’s date announcement video gave bang for the buck to the audience."

Drumming up excitement, SRK's look in the teaser was kept under wraps which created even more buzz among fans. Talking about Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan reuniting, Anand revealed that the actress was always the first choice. "Deepika’s addition makes the film more exciting as the duo have delivered blockbusters in the past. Plus, we have John, who is undisputed in action. So, there is pressure to deliver a cracking product. I love the pressure and the anticipation," said Siddharth Anand, who has delivered box office blockbusuters like Bang Bang (2014) and War (2019).

