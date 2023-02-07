Siddharth Anand on Pathaan surpassing Dangal at the box office: 'I am mostly thrilled: It's a rare feeling'

Pathaan is breaking records left right and center. The espionage thriller directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is doing roaring business at the box office, both in India and internationally. The film is the fastest recipient to the mammoth Rs. 400 crores nett number, and this includes pan-India biggies like Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2 too. The film is making steady gains each day and with the trend that the film is observing, it won't be a surprise if it becomes the second Indian film to breach the Rs. 500 cr nett club, from the Hindi version of the film in India

Siddharth Anand Is Thrilled By The Terrific Reception Of Pathaan Across The World

Siddharth Anand is now a director with two back to back blockbusters, namely War and Pathaan. Both these films are part of Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. The man of the moment and the captain of the ship, Siddharth Anand, is seemingly ecstatic about Pathaan surpassing Dangal to become the highest grossing Hindi origin film in India as well as worldwide if we consider the first phase. Expressing his happiness, the director said, "The fact that Pathaan is the highest worldwide grossing film in the history of Hindi cinema and the first Hindi film to breach Rs. 400 crore nett in India, means that people have showered enormous amount of love on the film and have gotten entertained thoroughly." He went on to say that he is very thrilled by the response of Pathaan as a director, as the film has been able to entertain audiences globally, something that is a rarity in today's time. The film led to the reopening of many single screen cinemas across the country, with housefull signs and people dancing, clapping, whistling and rooting at every song and many scenes in the film.

Siddharth Anand Is The Only Hindi Director To Deliver 5 100 Crore Worldwide Box Office Days



Siddharth is aware of the fact that he is the only director to have delivered five 50 crore plus nett box office days in India and five 100 crore plus worldwide gross box office days with War and Pathaan, with the SRK starrer delivering 4 out of the 5. To express his feeling on this gargantuan feat as a director, he said, "The feeling has not sunk in yet because it is such a huge one. To have directed a film that has smashed all records, that has become the number one Hindi film of all time is very daunting. I hope that I can entertain people to this level again. I will work just as hard and focus on my craft and try and keep making cinema that appeals to all audience segments like War and now Pathaan."

Siddharth Anand Will Look To Make It A Hattrick Of Blockbusters With His Next Film - Fighter



With War and now Pathaan, Siddharth Anand has become the undisputed number one director of his genre in India. War with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor collected Rs. 477 crore at the worldwide box office and now Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham led Pathaan in its first 13 days has eclipsed Rs. 850 crore and is steadily heading towards a lifetime cume of over Rs. 1000 crores. Siddharth Anand's next film, Fighter, will be bringing Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together on-screen for the very first time. Meanwhile, you can watch Pathaan at a theatre near you.