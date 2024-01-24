Siddharth Anand reacts to parallels between Sher Khul Gaye-Stayin’ Alive: ‘Not inspired but has similar notes’

The long-awaited action thriller Fighter is just a day away from its release. Led by Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, the film is the current buzz on the internet. Hands down, the songs from the music album of the film have also been ruling the internet. On the other hand, as soon as the first track from the film, Sher Khul Gaye was released, a section of internet users pointed out its similarities to Bee Gees song Stayin’ Alive. In a recent interview, director Siddharth Anand has reacted to the same.

Siddharth Anand reacts to similarities between Sher Khul Gaye and Stayin' Alive

Siddharth Anand is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Fighter. In a recent chat with Zoom, he was queried about the parallels drawn between the song Sher Khul Gaye of Bee Gees' song Stayin’ Alive. In addition to this, several fans went on to express that the song sounded quite similar to that of BTS’ Dynamite. Reacting to this, the director stated that it is the notes of both the songs which are similar.

He opined, “I think it is those notes which are similar and that always will happen. Like you will have a song that is not inspired but has similar notes and similar progressions.” The director then hummed the Radha song from Student of the Year and said that the “scanning is very similar” to Aap Ki Kasam’s Jai Jai Shiv Shankar.

Advertisement

“It’s the same scanning but it’s not copied. The scanning is similar so you can’t say it’s copied. These are things you have to, as a technician and as a professional, you have to understand, and recognize that this is okay. That scanning is similar but it’s not lifted,” he further said.

Furthermore, upon being asked about his views on the music of the film, the director remarked that they are great songs to listen to and watch. Calling the song ‘hummable’, he further believes that once the audience sees the film, they will get more attached to them.

Speaking particularly about the song Sher Khul Gaye, the versatile Vishal-Sheykhar, Benny Dayal, and Shilpa Rao have sung it, and it has been composed by Vishal & Sheykhar with lyrics by Kumaar.

Fighter is all set to hit the theaters tomorrow.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar reveals her February connection ahead of Bhakshak release, calls it an important film