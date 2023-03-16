Siddharth Anand reveals details about Hrithik Roshan’s character in Fighter: He is a joy

Siddharth Anand is all excited and geared up for his next project after the success of Pathaan, Fighter. This film stars Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The team has been working hard on this film for quite some time now. Several pictures and videos from the shooting sets have been going viral and we are sure that fans are quite excited to see this one on the silver screen. Siddharth recently spoke to India Today and opened up about Hrithik’s character. Scroll down to check out the details.

Siddharth Anand talks about Hrithik Roshan’s character

Siddharth Anand revealed that Fighter is his third film with Hrithik Roshan after Bang Bang and War. Talking about his character, Siddharth said that his character in the earlier two films were very different. He further added that Rajveer (character in Bang Bang) and Kabir (character in War) are two different people and personalities. He also said that the character of Patty that he is playing in Fighter, the actor has made it his own. Siddharth went on to call Hrithik a chameleon and said that Hrithik just adapts and becomes the character for the entire film. According to him, Hrithik has really worked hard on this character and it will be exciting to see his transformation. Siddharth called him a joy and an actor who submits himself to that film.

Siddharth Anand on Deepika Padukone’s character

Talking about Deepika Padukone’s character, Siddharth Anand revealed that her character is very strong and exciting. She will be playing an Air Force officer and will be a part of the elite unit of the Air Force. Deepika has not played such a character before in her life and also revealed that the actress is a lot of fun on the sets. The Fighter team recently wrapped up their schedule in Kashmir and now all eyes are on the trailer.