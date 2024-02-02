Siddharth Anand reveals Fighter star Hrithik Roshan 'thinks like a director and not an actor'; here's why

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand responded to critics regarding his utilization of stars like Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in his recent film, Fighter. He mentioned Hrithik's directorial perspective during the shoot and how he contributed various insights. However, Siddharth noted that Hrithik doesn't seek credit for his contributions.

Siddharth Anand praises Hrithik Roshan

During a recent interaction with Galatta Plus, Siddharth Anand recalled that he and Hrithik work together as a team, putting forth their utmost effort to enhance their movie. He mentioned that he doesn't see Hrithik solely as an actor. Hrithik provides numerous notes on various aspects of the production. It's also his responsibility to uplift the performance of other cast members. Additionally, his desire to build a relationship with Sanchi in the film "Fighter" is also attributed to him. He added, “He thinks like a director and not an actor. He becomes an actor only on set.”

The director stated that he aimed to keep the authenticity of Hrithik and Deepika's on-screen characters, Patty and Mini, without overshadowing them with their star power. He said, “I have kept the scenes deliberately very real. Of course, when you have Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, you want to heighten the romance and use their stardom, but I wanted to use them only as Patty and Mini and show how they would react.”

He further mentioned that considering the inner turmoil and 'angst' within Hrithik's character Patty, he didn't envision him as someone who would flamboyantly indulge in romance. Speaking about Deepika’s Mini, Siddharth added, “Mini has a lot of self-respect and is very headstrong, so she is not going to show her emotions. So, the dynamism of the characters is what the audience is enjoying.”

In their discussion, Siddharth Anand, who collaborated with Hrithik Roshan in the past on movies like War and Bang Bang, commended the actor's commitment to enhancing the quality of the film. He highlighted Hrithik's approach, noting that he doesn't just concentrate on his own role but thoroughly examines each character in depth.

Siddharth further added, “I have a lot of instances where Hrithik has contributed. Even in War, he is a huge contributor in allevating Tiger’s (Shroff) character, Khalid. Whenever he would talk to me, it would be only about Khalid and that shows he has got a 360-degree purview on a film. He is not like a horse with blinders, only looking at his character.”

The popular filmmaker has some advice for future filmmakers working with Hrithik Roshan. Siddharth mentioned that his advice to fellow directors would be not to reject Hrithik Roshan's involvement. Instead, they should see it as an opportunity for improvement. Directors have the authority to make final decisions, so they shouldn't hesitate to listen to suggestions.

About Fighter

Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. It features an ensemble cast including Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Ashutosh Rana, Sharib Hashmi, and more in significant roles.

Regarding its box-office performance, the movie had a strong beginning in international markets, amassing around USD 1 million (approximately Rs. 8.50 crore) on its first day of release. It performed exceptionally well in North America, with the United States contributing USD 375K and Canada adding CAD 185K, totaling over USD 500K on the opening day.

In North America, Hrithik Roshan earned his highest first-day income ever, surpassing the record set by Jodhaa Akbar in 2008. Australia experienced a noteworthy opening day with AUD 270K, boosted by the Australia Day holiday on January 26. Norway also contributed significantly with USD 20K, comparable to larger film releases like Jawan and Pathaan.

