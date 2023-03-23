Siddharth Anand reveals why Deepika Padukone’s role in Fighter is different than Pathaan; Find out

After the massive success of Pathaan, all eyes are on Siddharth Anand yet again as he is all geared up for yet another action film Fighter. The film which will star Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles has grabbed everyone’s attention and fans are eagerly waiting for the film. The director in a recent interview opened up about the Piku stars character and promised to showcase her in a completely different avatar.

Siddharth Anand promises to showcase Deepika Padukone in a different avatar

Siddharth Anand will be reuniting with Deepika Padukone in Fighter after Pathaan. He has promised to showcase her in a completely different avatar. In Pathaan, she was a spy and in Fighter she is playing an air force officer. Adding further about her character, Siddharth added that she is playing an authentic character, and is rooted and her research has been fabulous. He also said that the actress plays real-life characters beautifully. “Although in ‘Pathaan’ hers was a commercial-extravagant role, but in ‘Fighter’, she is very authentic, she is doing a lot of action and crazy stuff.”

Siddharth Anand on roping in Hrithik Roshan in Fighter

We have heard from Siddharth Anand time and again that Hrithik Roshan is his favourite. When he was asked about roping in his favourite, the director added, “Hrithik is very special to me and we’ve been working for the last 10 years now! There is great synergy between us, he understands what I want through my actions and he can read the look on my face. That energy is very special between an actor and a director. Hopefully, the audience will get a new treat.”

