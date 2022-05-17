Siddharth feels a 'non-Hindi' speaking character becomes a caricature in films these days

South sensation Siddharth paved way in the hearts of all his fans and made a decent place in the Bollywood industry after his remarkable performance in Rang De Basanti alongside Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and others. Now the actor is all geared up for his upcoming web show in Disney+ Hotstar titled Escaype Live. Well, off late the debate surrounding the Hindi and South film industry has grabbed a lot of attention. Reacting to it the actor points to an uncomfortable truth.

In a chat with Indian Express, Siddharth reacted to the ongoing debate and said that if a character is from a non-Hindi speaking belt, it is a habit of making them a caricature. The actor was speaking about playing Krishna Rangaswamy in Escaype Live. A Kannadiga man, he stands by his roots when his colleague calls him a Malayali, in the web show’s trailer. He added, “From the age of comedians, (we had) actors like Mehmood who made unrealistic and strange portrayals which were very popular at that time. But today, you feel odd watching them. There was Mithun Chakraborty playing some Krishnan Iyer and selling coconut water. In those days liberties were taken in the name of entertainment. All these are cliches. That’s not how people speak. Today, if I do anything like that to a Kannada or a Kashmiri character, social media will have a field day.”

The Rang De Basanti actor is returning to a Hindi project with Escaype Live. It is a 9 episode series that explores the lives of six people as they struggle to win fame and fortune on a social media app. The actor plays a righteous guy who calls out powerful people who use their privilege to make profits.

