Siddharth Gupta recalls time with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput: He was a maverick, taught us how to dream

In a recent interview with a portal, actor Siddharth Gupta who stayed with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has revealed how he was as a person and more.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on June 14. Now, Siddharth Gupta who stayed with the late actor for about a year has recalled his time with SSR in a recent interview with the Quint. He has revealed how Sushant was as a person and other details. Siddharth says that when they lived together the Kedarnath actor was in a deeply spiritual phase and he used to hate being alone. Sushant was like a brother and mentor to Siddharth.

“Staying with him was like getting inspired every day,” added Siddharth. He further explained how they connected so well. He says that he is an engineer and Sushant was an engineer too. Both of them were into science and sports. “He made me understand the biggest thing, consciousness, he was a maverick,” stated Siddharth.

Further, Siddharth, who is known for the music video Vaaste, has said that Sushant was a mad person and a genetic specimen. He said that he used to sleep at a particular time while Sushant used to sleep fall asleep without any warning and wake up after a few hours later to sing bhajans. After waking up, Sushant used to open Siddharth’s door slightly, so that he also wakes up from the sound of the bhajans in the morning. “When I would get up, two cups of coffee would already be ready for me. I’m a coffee addict because of him,” Siddharth said.

He further said that he had met Sushant at different phases, and in every phase, he was a different person. “He could talk about anything under the sun,” added the actor. One thing that he has learnt from the later actor is that consciousness is something everyone should be grateful for. The actor further said that Sushant had great dreams and he taught him how to dream.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Siddharth’s brother, Vikas, thanked the late actor for ‘looking after Sid’ in a video message.

Credits :Quint

