Siddharth Malhotra completes 8 years in Bollywood; Thanks fans for all the love and support

Siddharth Malhotra has completed glorious eight years in the film industry today, he took to his Twitter handle to thank fans for all their love and support.
Siddharth Malhotra made his big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year’ in 2012 along with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. He is one of the most charming actors in the film industry and the female fans go gaga about his looks. Today, as the handsome actor has completed glorious eight years in the film industry, he took to his Twitter handle to thank fans for all their love and support. He has shared a screenshot posted by his fan club wherein it is showing the hashtag #8YearsOfSiddharthMalhotra that is also trending in Twitter. 

While sharing the same, Siddharth writes, “‘Thanks guys for the trend! Big love for all the support throughout my 8 year journey.’ For past eight years, Sidharth has gained a lot of appreciation from his fans after his debut film. The actor enjoys a massive fan following across the world on social media. He stays active on his handles and often shares pictures and videos of himself to keep the fans hooked.

Take a look at Siddharth Malhotra’s latest tweet here:

Currently, Siddharth is in the news for his alleged relationship with Kabir Singh fame Kiara Advani. The duo has not yet confirmed their relationship. However, their outings, dinner dates and social media PDAs speak a lot about their ongoing affair. On the work front, Siddharth Malhotra will next be seen in ‘Shershaah’ opposite his rumoured ladylove Kiara Advani. The dapper actor has been part of several hit films like Kapoor & Sons, Marjaavaan, Ek Villain, Hasee Toh Phasee and others.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra signs an action espionage thriller with Ronnie Screwvala's banner

