Siddharth Pithani arrives for CBI questioning, Gaurav Arya to land in Mumbai today for NCB and ED probe

While Gaurav Aarya will be interrogated in the alleged drug angle by NCB and the ED, Siddharth Pithani was seen arriving for CBI interrogation on Sunday.

Days after Rhea Chakraborty's drug chats hinted at a possible drug link and went viral, the Narcotics Control Bureau stepped in and the Sushant Singh Rajput case took a new turn. The actress' chats with a certain person named Gaurav Aarya discussing 'MD' and 'hard drugs' has since gone viral. A hotelier by profession and based in Goa, Gaurav Arya has now been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate before 31 August, ANI reported.

Gaurav was snapped leaving his residence in Goa on Sunday and is likely to land in Mumbai today. "Gaurav Arya, owner of The Tamarind Hotel leaves from his hotel in Anjuna, Goa. He has been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before August 31," the ANI tweet read. However, as per CNN News 18, Gaurav will also be questioned by the NCB.

Apart from Gaurav, Siddharth Pithani was seen arriving at the DRDO guesthouse in Mumbai on Sunday for questioning. He was seen entering the premises. The actor's flatmate has been at the centre of this case since the CBI took over and has been summoned almost every single day. It was reported that Pithani and cook Neeraj's statement were found to be inconsistent by the CBI.

The CBI has also made several trips to Sushant's apartment with Pithani and others to piece together the tragic event that took place on 14 June. As per reports, Pithani has confessed that Rhea discarded as many as 8 hard drives after her reported tiff with Sushant on 8 June.

