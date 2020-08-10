Siddharth Pithani arrives at ED office for interrogation in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Sushant Singh Rajput's roommate and close friend Siddharth Pithani arrive at the Enforcement Directorate office on Monday for his interrogation alongside Rhea Chakraborty.

The CBI is set to begin probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case, and alongside the Enforcement Directorate has been probing the money laundering angle. On Monday, the ED summoned Rhea Chakraborty for second round of interrogation along with her brother Showik Chakraborty. Apart from them. Sushant's roommate and close friend Siddharth Pithani arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office on Monday. He was snapped by the media who have been stationed there since the last few days. This is the first time that Pithani has appeared before the ED who are specifically looking into Sushant's bank transactions and companies which were set up.

The ED had summoned Pithani on August 8 but he failed to appear at the office. He was reported to be in Hyderabad for the last few days and this may be the reason why Pithani missed his first date with the ED. Take a look at Siddharth Pithani's photos at the ED office below:

According to a latest report by Times Now, the CBI is soon set to begin probe and will be recording statements of the late actor's family. Sushant's father KK Singh's statement is likely to be recorded today followed by the late actor's sisters. Last week, during the Supreme Court hearing, it was announced that CBI will be taking over the probe. Meanwhile, Rhea's petition in the apex court for transfer of case is still pending and is likely to be heard this week.

