Siddharth Pithani arrives yet again at DRDO guest house for CBI interrogation in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Siddharth Pithani and Sushant Singh Rajput's house help staff have been appearing before the CBI almost every other day. Take a look below.
Mumbai
Siddharth Pithani, who is one of the key members being questioned in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, was seen arriving at the DRDO guest house yet again on Wednesday. Siddharth Pithani has been on the CBI's radar ever since they landed in Mumbai and began probing the case. While Rhea Chakraborty was summoned four times, Pithani and the house help staff who were present at home when Sushant passed away have been appearing before the CBI almost every other day. 

ANI tweeted, "#SushantSinghRajput death case: Siddharth Pithani (actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend) reaches DRDO Guest House, where CBI team investigating the case, is staying. #Mumbai." Take a look: 

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajit Chakraborty also arrived at the DRDO guest house for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case for a second time. A day back, Rhea’s father and mother were questioned by the CBI along with Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj, Dipesh and others for over 8 hours. 

Sushant’s case took a murkier turn recently after an alleged drugs angle was also uncovered by the Enforcement Directorate. 

