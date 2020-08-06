  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Siddharth Pithani claims he didn't see any torn pages in Sushant's diary, Vikas Singh questions his statement

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer, Vikas Singh has now confronted, Siddharth Pithani about the torn pages from the late actor's diary.
Mumbai
News,Sushant Singh Rajput,Siddharth PithaniSiddharth Pithani claims he didn't see any torn pages in Sushant's diary, Vikas Singh questions his statement
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As per a report by Times Now, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer, Vikas Singh has now confronted, Siddharth Pithani about the torn pages from the late actor's diary. The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate, Siddharth Pithani was questioned during an interview with Times Now, about the torn pages from the actor's diary. Pithani goes on to say that he did not see any torn pages from the diary. Further, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer, Vikas Singh, questions Siddharth Pithani's statement stating that the late actor's sister Meetu Singh had actually sees some torn pages after she reached the late actor's home.

Siddharth Pithani is further quizzed about the torn pages from the late actor's diary. This is when Siddharth Pithani goes on to add that he had reportedly seen some chits in the drawer in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's room. As per a report by Times Now, Siddharth Pithani was also questioned if he had torn the pages from the late actor's diary. Siddharth Pithani states that he did not do any such thing and that he had informed the investigating officer about the pieces of paper he had seen.

Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani also adds he will be truthful about what statements he gives in the late actor's case. Further, Siddharth Pithani also states that he did see the pieces of paper in the drawer, but didn't see any torn pages in Sushant Singh Rajput's diary.

(ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty allegedly tampered with Sushant Singh Rajput's email after his demise: Report)

Credits :times now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Did you know Kajol rejected Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in 3 Idiots: List of films rejected by the actress
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: From Supreme Court’s order to ED summoning Rhea Chakraborty
Shekhar Suman: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Rhea Chakraborty involved but there’s a mastermind
Raveena Tandon’s EXPLOSIVE interview: I was targeted by Bollywood cabals, heroes & chaploos media
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain: All you need to know about Bollywood’s latest couple
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement