Siddharth Pithani claims he didn't see any torn pages in Sushant's diary, Vikas Singh questions his statement

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer, Vikas Singh has now confronted, Siddharth Pithani about the torn pages from the late actor's diary.

As per a report by Times Now, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer, Vikas Singh has now confronted, Siddharth Pithani about the torn pages from the late actor's diary. The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate, Siddharth Pithani was questioned during an interview with Times Now, about the torn pages from the actor's diary. Pithani goes on to say that he did not see any torn pages from the diary. Further, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer, Vikas Singh, questions Siddharth Pithani's statement stating that the late actor's sister Meetu Singh had actually sees some torn pages after she reached the late actor's home.

Siddharth Pithani is further quizzed about the torn pages from the late actor's diary. This is when Siddharth Pithani goes on to add that he had reportedly seen some chits in the drawer in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's room. As per a report by Times Now, Siddharth Pithani was also questioned if he had torn the pages from the late actor's diary. Siddharth Pithani states that he did not do any such thing and that he had informed the investigating officer about the pieces of paper he had seen.

Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani also adds he will be truthful about what statements he gives in the late actor's case. Further, Siddharth Pithani also states that he did see the pieces of paper in the drawer, but didn't see any torn pages in Sushant Singh Rajput's diary.

