Siddharth Pithani claims Sushant Singh Rajput told him to delete data from hard disk post Disha Salian’s death

As per the latest update in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, a news channel accessed Siddharth Pithani’s statement to the Mumbai Police and Enforcement Directorate in which he reportedly spoke about their bond, Rhea Chakraborty, Disha Salian’s death and Sushant’s sudden demise.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has become one of the biggest mysteries and currently, the CBI team is investigating the same. Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, Samuel Miranda, house helps and others have been questioned by the CBI again and again. They have also recorded statements with the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate. Amid this, a news channel claims to have accessed Siddharth Pithani’s statement with the various authorities. Siddharth has been quizzed by the ED, Mumbai Police and now the CBI too.

As per India Today, they accessed Pithani’s statement regarding Sushant and events leading up to his sudden demise. As per the report, Pithani opened up about Rhea, Sushant and his bond, his leaving the job and returning home, Disha Salian’s death, and more. With regard to Disha Salian’s death, Pithani reportedly told the agencies that Sushant was apparently very disturbed by the same. In his statement accessed by the news channel, Pithani claimed that post Disha’s death, Sushant asked him to sleep in his room and to share updates about her death.

It was also reported that Pithani claimed that Sushant was talking to Cornerstone manager Uday after Disha’s death as Shruti Modi had a leg injury and during that time, Disha was handling his work. Reportedly, Pithani further said in his statement that on June 10, Sushant apparently told him to delete all his videos and data from the hard disk. Further, Pithani claimed that on Sushant’s insistence, he moved to remove everything including his songs, videos and more from his hard drive.

Disha Salian’s death is also being investigated and many conspiracy theories claim that both of them are linked. However, the CBI team is currently investigating Sushant’s case and Pithani has been questioned several times in the last week. Further, in his statement, Pithani even shared that on June 12 and June 13, Meetu Singh, who had come to stay with Sushant after Rhea left was missing her daughter and hence, she left the house. Pithani reportedly explained that on June 13, he even helped Sushant pay some bills from his phone.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Rhea and Showik were summoned again for questioning by the CBI and currently, they are still being grilled. Rhea also complained against the media yesterday after which she got protection from Mumbai Police during her commute from home to the DRDO guest house on Saturday afternoon. Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Rhea and others and levelled several allegations against her. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020.

