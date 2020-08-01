  • facebook
Siddharth Pithani reveals how a locksmith was called to open the door of Sushant Singh Rajput's room

Siddharth Pithani reveals in his interview with Republic TV that he spoke to the late actor before going to sleep. Siddharth Pithani further mentions how the next morning, when the late actor did not answer the knocks on his door, he had to call a locksmith to open the door.
Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput's roommate Siddharth Pithani revealed during an interview with Republic TV that a locksmith was called to open the door of Sushant Singh Rajput's room. He further adds that as a roommate he gave Sushant Singh Rajput his privacy and never got into the late actor's personal life or other relationships. Siddharth Pithani reveals in his interview with Republic TV that he spoke to the late actor before going to sleep. Siddharth Pithani further mentions how the next morning, when the late actor did not answer the knocks on his door, he had to call a locksmith to open the door.

Siddharth Pithani also adds that he did not have a clue of Rs 15 crore transactions that happened from the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's bank accounts. He further adds that the late actor's family had asked him to give a statement about the Rs 15 crore transactions. Siddharth Pithani during his interview with Republic TV states that he told the late actor's family that he will speak the truth.

He also mentions that Sushant Singh Rajput's family wanted him to come to Patna. But, Siddharth Pithani says that he informed Sushant Singh Rajput's family that he was in Hyderabad. Siddharth Pithani further adds that he knew the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput only in the capacity of a friend and colleague and that he was not aware of the actor's depression. He also says that they also spoke about work.

