Siddharth Pithani, Shruti Modi appear once again at ED office for interrogation in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Not just Siddharth Pithani, but Rhea Chakraborty's manager Shruti Modi was also snapped entering the ED office on Tuesday morning.

The Enforcement Directorate continues to probe the money laundering angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The late actor's roommate Siddharth Pithani arrived once again on Tuesday for questioning. Not just Pithani, but Rhea Chakraborty's manager Shruti Modi was also snapped entering the ED office on Tuesday morning. Whereas, Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty were grilled for almost nine hours on Monday.

Siddharth Pithani appeared before the ED for the second time after he missed his first appointment. As per reports, Shruti Modi appeared for the third time and was likely to submit some important documents. The ED has been probing the money laundering angle after Sushant's father KK Singh alleged Rhea Chakraborty and five others of siphoning off close to Rs 15 crores.

Mumbai: Shruti Modi arrives at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for questioning in #SushantSinghRajput's death case. She is the actor's former business manager. pic.twitter.com/sg18iBTMCV — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

Rhea's properties in Mumbai is posh areas have also come under the scanner. Not just that, Sushant's two companies which have Rhea, her father and brother Showik are also under the scanner.

Apart from the ED probe, the CBI is also simultaneously probing the case. The investigative agency recorded the late actor's father KK Singh and sister's statement on Monday. As per a Times Now report, the late actor's family now wants this case to be probed as a case of murder and not abetment to suicide.

Meanwhile, Rhea filed a fresh affidavit in the SC seeking to bring the 'unfair media trial' to a stop. The actress alleged that she has already been considered a convict in the case. Rhea also said she fears becoming a "scapegoat of political agendas" and requested the court protection against "extreme trauma and infringement of privacy".

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's family now alleges murder and not abetment to suicide in fresh CBI statement?

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty files affidavit in Supreme Court to demand the stop of media trial

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×