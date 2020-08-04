Siddharth Pithani: Sushant Singh Rajput's brother in law asked me to inform police if anything goes wrong

Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani has made some exclusive statements recently during an interaction with a news channel. Read further for more details.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020 but the debates and controversies revolving around his demise have further escalated in the past few days. His flatmate Siddharth Pithani has now made a few more revelations during his interaction with Times Now. One of the controversies that have emerged recently is regarding the messages that Sushant’s brother-in-law sent to the DCP of Bandra about the actor’s life being in danger. Siddharth in his interview has stated that he was aware of the same.

He further says that it was Sushant’s brother-in-law himself who asked him to inform Bandra Police if anything goes wrong with the actor. He further says that the late actor called him in the first week of January and asked him to come home in the evening. Siddharth then says he took the very next flight, left his job in Ahmedabad, and came to meet the actor. Meanwhile, the debate regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has further escalated for the past few days after the late actor’s father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty sometime back.

Meanwhile, both Mumbai Police and Bihar Police have been conducting separate investigations regarding the matter. As many as 50 people have been summoned by the Mumbai Police till date and various shocking revelations have been made in relation to the same. Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mukesh Chhabra, and many others have been interrogated at the police station.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Samuel reveals he doesn't know Sandip Ssingh; Demands a thorough investigation

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×