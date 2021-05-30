Siddharth Pithani's arrest is poetic justice, says Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh

The NCB recently arrested late Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani from Hyderabad after repeated summons.

Content Warning: This article includes references to suicide and murder.

It will soon be a year since the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the case continues to be investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau and other investigating agencies like the CBI. The NCB recently arrested Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani from Hyderabad after repeated summons. Now, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh has shared his thoughts on the same and revealed that he is still hopeful.

Speaking to ETimes, Singh said, "CBI would not like to rush into filing a chargesheet or filing something, which will boomerang on it. They are looking at several angles and murder is also one of them. You see SSR’s death is still shrouded in mystery and there are no two ways about it. Unless you unravel the mystery there is no point in telling a half baked story and that is the reason they are taking their own time and I am quite hopeful something will come out soon."

Reacting to Siddharth Pithani's arrest from Hyderabad, Singh said, "I am quite hopeful that they will able to unravel the mystery and they are working on it lets keep our fingers crossed. As far as the arrest of Siddharth Pithani is concerned it is a kind of poetic justice that he has at least gone to jail."

For the unversed, Pithani was the first person to see the actor in his bedroom on the fateful day of 14 June. "I have been saying this for a really long time that he should be arrested and the reason being he was there with Sushant when Rhea Chakraborty went away and the day Sushant was found dead. Siddharth was the one who opened the room and he was the one who called the locksmith and was the one to lower the body of the actor, so he is very crucial to the case in every which way, whether it is murder or abetment to suicide he will definitely be involved in it," Singh said.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

