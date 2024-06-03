Siddharth Roy Kapur acquires rights for India's first CEC Sukumar Sen’s biopic; here's all you need to know

Who isn’t a fan of biopics? In a recent development, it has been announced that the biopic of India’s first Chief Election Commissioner Sukumar Sen is in the making. Film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur along with Trickitainment Media has acquired the rights to Sen’s larger-than-life story which will soon arrive on the big screen.

Everything you need to know about Sukumar Sen’s biopic

Siddharth’s production house Roy Kapur Films (RKF) who recently bankrolled Rocket Boys has bought the rights to develop a movie on the architect of India’s first general elections in 1951-52 that began a revolution of an independent democracy. The makers announced this inspiring biopic right on the eve of the counting day of the country’s 18th General Elections.

What did Siddharth Roy Kapur say about Sukumar Sen’s biopic?

In a media statement, Siddharth Roy Kapur called himself honored to bring to life the incredible story of one of the national heroes Sukumar Sen who according to him played a crucial role in shaping India's democratic history. Siddharth further shared how from the system of identifying political parties by different symbols and colors in order to combat illiteracy to coming up with the idea of indelible ink on fingernails to avoid voter impersonation, Sukumar's innovations are in place even today.

He added, “His contribution to laying the architecture for our democratic process deserves to be celebrated and we look forward to bringing audiences in India and around the world this thrilling story of our very first election and the amazing man behind it.”

How did Sukumar Sen’s family react to his biopic being made?

The grandson of Sukumar - Sanjiv Sen also gave a media statement where he shared how the foundation of all democracies is free and fair elections and the credit for laying the bedrock for it goes to his grandfather. He continued, “I wish the producers all the success to portray the untold story of an unsung hero of this great nation.”

“I congratulate the producers and wish them all success in their endeavor. This is a laudable effort to make the people of our country aware of a remarkable person and his achievements”, added his second grandson Debdatta Sen.

