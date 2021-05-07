Siddharth says 'Hindi speaking junta' calls him ‘South ka Swara Bhasker'; Here's what the actress replied

Swara Bhasker has the right reply to South star Siddharth after he said that people have coined a new name for him.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker is known for being straightforward. She is very vocal about all issues happening around. But this time, she has been complimented from the South actor Siddharth, who is known for his phenomenal acting in many films. He recently took to his Twitter handle to share his new name. He wrote that the 'Hindi-speaking people' call him ‘South ka Swara Bhasker’. And that he didn't mind it because the actress is 'awesome and a cutie'.

To which Swara replied to him as, “You are India ka Siddharth and we are soooooo thankful for you! Heart suit Also, hey Hottie!” The actor further said that he would happily be Swara from anywhere or anytime. The interaction between the two actors grabbed the attention of many. Fans called them sweet. Also, the actress has been trending on micro-blogging site Twitter for the last 24 hours. Swara who got confused with that even tweeted about the same.

She wrote on Twitter, “Been trending for 24 hours and I still don’t know why?!?! I guess I’m happy to distract whoever this is from the depressing pandemic reality!?! #Trending #trendingbutwhy”.

You are India ka Siddharth and we are soooooo thankful for you!

Also, hey Hottie!https://t.co/u03BsphkF6 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 6, 2021

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Sheer Qorma. The upcoming short film is on LGBT romance. It is written and directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and will be produced by Marijke De Souza. The film will also feature Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta. Siddharth will be next seen in Adhu Varaikkum, Udamba Paathukkanga Makkale, Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 among others.

