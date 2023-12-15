Sidharth Malhotra adorably back hugs Kiara Advani in UNSEEN PIC from Jaisalmer after-wedding party

Bollywood's lovely couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have dated each other for a long time and finally hitched for life in February this year, 2023. The Shershaah couple tied the knot on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace amidst close friends and family. Their wedding pictures look straight out of a fairytale and the internet is gushing over the gorgeous-looking couple. Now, an unseen picture of the couple from their Jaisalmer after-wedding party has gone viral.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's unseen after-wedding party picture goes viral

A while ago, the wedding planning company that organized the wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared an unseen picture from their Jaisalmer after-wedding party on their official Instagram account.

In the picture, Kiara and Sidharth can be seen posing with the entire team that has made their wedding look like a fairytale. The actress stunned in a maroon velvet lehenga and Malhotra donne a black suited look. Sidharth can be seen adorably back-hugging his wife in the picture.

Sharing the picture, they wrote, "The finest memories are crafted from moments forever etched into our hearts. And we can’t help reminiscing about the most divine of all love stories - Kiara & Sid’s. No two people in love have looked at each other with such adoration as these two beauties. Theirs is a love story founded on sharing, friendship, happiness and just the purest of joys.

Have a look:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's work front

Sidharth is currently gearing up for his next venture Yodha, which will also star actresses Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead. The film's release date was recently postponed.

On November 7, the makers of the much-anticipated film Yodha revealed two striking new posters. These visuals showcase actor Sidharth Malhotra in a raw and rugged demeanor. In one poster, Sidharth can be seen in a commando uniform against the backdrop of a soaring plane, accompanied by the intriguing tagline, "One commando. One hijack. Countless secrets." The second poster depicts him, wounded yet powerful, standing amidst the aircraft.

Yodha will be released on March 15, 2024.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani was last seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha and she essayed the character of Katha in the film. Up next she has Ram Charan starrer Game Changer in the pipeline.

