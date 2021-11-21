Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn & Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘Thank God’ will release on THIS date in 2022

Ever since the news of Ajay Devgn collaborating with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh came out, fans cannot keep calm. The film titled Thank God that will be helmed by Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria is all set to release on 29th July 2022. Taking to his Instagram handle Sid shared a note and revealed the release date with his fans and followers. After Total Dhamaal, Ajay Devgn reunites with director Indra Kumar in the upcoming slice of life comedy Thank God. The movie stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

Sidharth Malhotra shared the picture of him, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh and wrote, “Happy to announce that our #ThakGod, a slice of life film with a beautiful message, will release on 29th July 2022.” Director Indra Kumar's refreshing and relatable story in Thank God will not only tickle your funny bones but also convey a beautiful message at the end. A T-Series Films & Maruti International production, Thank God, directed by Indra Kumar is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.

Earlier a report in Bollywood Hungama had revealed details about Ajay Devgn’s character. The report said, "Ajay will be seen playing the role of the God of death, Yamraj, in Thank God. His character has a fun banter with Sidharth Malhotra, who dies an unfortunate death at an early age. The comedy in the film stems from Ajay and Sid's interaction in the world of fantasy." Thank God is essentially a love story of Sid and Rakul, and how it comes to a halt when Sid's character suddenly meets the God of death. The movie is releasing in the cinema halls in Summer 2022. By the end of this year, Ajay will wrap up shooting for MayDay, Thank God, Maidaan, Rudra and Drishyam 2.

ALSO READ: Rola Pe Gaya: Sidharth Malhotra dancing on ‘Ranjha’ at his cousin’s wedding is so very desi; WATCH