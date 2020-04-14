Sidharth Malhotra is all ears for rumoured GF Kiara Advani on live chat; Compliments her & says ‘looking good’

Kiara Advani recently went live on Instagram to interact with her fans amid lockdown. Rumoured beau and Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra showered the Guilty star with compliments amidst the chat. Check it out.

For the longest time, if there is one rumoured couple in Bollywood, whose fans are excited to see them together on the screen, it is and Kiara Advani. Sidharth and Kiara will be seen in Shershaah which is a biopic on the life of late Captain Vikram Batra. Since the filming began, rumours of Sidharth and Kiara dating also started coming. The duo has never spoken anything about the matter but share a great equation with each other and hence, everytime Sidharth and Kiara are seen together, their fans can’t stop gushing over them.

Recently, Kiara went live on Instagram amid the lockdown and interacted with her fans on social media. However, amidst the live chat, Sidharth gate crashed her live session and showered her with compliments. The Shershaah star didn’t just stop there, he even recommended his flick Marjaavaan to Kiara to watch amid the coronavirus lockdown. Seeing Sidharth on the live chat, fans of Kiara and the Shershaah actor were left in awe of the two. Sidharth even expressed that he is all ears for Kiara on the live chat.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to come together for a gangster film after Shershaah? Here’s what we know

Sidharth complimented her OOTD and wrote, “Looking good.” Next, he wrote, “Watch Marjaavaan.” Post this, the Shershaah actor told Kiara, “Yes, all ears. I am listening.” Seeing the cute banter between the two stars, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the two. Not just this, Kiara also thanked Sidharth on her live chat with fans for watching and complimenting her. The Shershaah actress was all smiles on reading the sweet comments by Sidharth.

Check out Sidharth and Kiara’s video banter:

Meanwhile, a while back, when Kiara had gone on an African Safari, rumour had it that Sidharth Malhotra also was with her. Since then, the rumour mill has been churning about these two Shershaah co-stars. On the work front, Sidharth and Kiara will be seen in Shershaah. In the film, Sidharth is playing the titular character and Kiara is playing his fiance, Dimple Cheema. The film is slated to release on July 5, 2020.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×