Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn's Thank God in legal trouble; Case filed for hurting 'religious sentiments'

Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. The film also features Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. The comedy film has been directed by Indra Kumar of Total Dhamaal fame. Thank God is a T-Series Films & Maruti International production, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah. The film is all set to release around Diwali on October 25 this year.

The first-look posters and trailer of Thank God has created a massive buzz, however, now, the film has landed in legal trouble. According to IANS, a case has been filed against director Indra Kumar, and Ajay Devgn and Siddhartha Malhotra, in a Jaunpur court by lawyer Himanshu Srivastava. According to the petitioner, Thank God's trailer mocks religion and has hurt religious sentiments. In his petition, Himanshu said that Ajay, wearing a suit, is seen playing Chitragupta and in one of the scenes he is seen cracking jokes and using objectionable language. "Chitragupta is regarded as the Lord of Karma and keeps a record of a man's good and bad deeds. Such depiction of Gods can create an unpleasant situation since it hurts religious sentiments," the petition said.