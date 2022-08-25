Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez celebrate 5 years of 'A Gentleman' with a video montage; WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer A Gentleman has completed five years of its release today. It was directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The film also starred Darshan Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Hussain Dalal, Rajit Kapur, and Supriya Pilgaonkar, along with Amit Mistry, who passed away in 2021. A Gentleman was theatrically released in India on 25 August 2017. It received moderate reviews from critics and failed at the box office. However, the songs from the film were quite appreciated by the audience.

In the film, Sidharth essays a double role as Gaurav Kapoor and Rishi Purohit. While Jacqueline plays Kavya Chetwani, Gaurav's girlfriend. The story is about Gaurav, who is based in Miami and wants to marry his girlfriend Kavya, but she wants her partner to be more adventurous. When he goes on an assignment to Mumbai, he is mistaken for Rishi, who works for a spy unit, and his entire life turns upside down. Now, the Student Of The Year actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a special video montage from the film to mark 5 years of The Gentleman's release. While Jacqueline also shared the film's release and added red heart emojis.

Check it out:

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. also penned a note as The Gentleman turned five today. Sharing the poster of the film, they wrote: "Our favourite Entertainer! 5 years ago this day, when Delhi-Haryana-Punjab were under curfew, Mumbai-Gujarat were lashed by crazy rains, we saw the film literally being washed away from theatres! But it gladdens our hearts as the film is still being discovered... #AGentleman."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will feature next in Yodha alongside Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna, Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, and Thank God co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He also has Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. Jacqueline, on the other hand, will be seen next in Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh and Ram Setu co-starring Akshay Kumar.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani celebrate 1 year of Shershaah: To a story that touched hearts of India & beyond