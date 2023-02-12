Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Wedding Reception: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar make heads turn

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar are making Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception look nothing less than a glamorous soiree.

Written by Khushboo Ratda   |  Updated on Feb 12, 2023   |  10:51 PM IST  |  5.5K
Viral Bhayani
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Aadvani's Wedding Reception: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar make heads turn

Celebs have started arriving at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Aadvani's glamorous soiree has kept glued us to social media for all the updates. Who’s who of B-town like Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Vidya Balan among others is seen at Sid and Kiara's wedding reception. Ishaan Khatter, Rohit Shetty, Anand L Rai and Manish Malhotra were clicked at the venue in Mumbai as they keep up with the glamour for the night. 

Ishaan Khatter can be seen sporting a flattering silhouette. Most of the celebs are seen wearing blingy and embellished outfits, which clearly makes their wedding reception a lit affair. Vivek Oberoi was photographed with his lovely wife Priyanka Alva. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar are making the wedding reception look nothing less than a glamorous soiree. One can see, Bebo wearing a hot pink shimmery saree that is not everyone's cup of tea while Karan Johar walks in wearing a classic tuxedo. 

Take a closer look at the photos below: 
 

Celebs at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Aadvani's Wedding Reception

Kareena Kapoor Khan at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Aadvani's Wedding Reception

Manish Malhotra at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Aadvani's Wedding Reception

Ishaan Khatter at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Aadvani's Wedding Reception

Rohit Shetty at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Aadvani's Wedding Reception

Celebs at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Aadvani's Wedding Reception

Celebs at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Aadvani's Wedding Reception

Celebs at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Aadvani's Wedding Reception

Celebs at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Aadvani's Wedding Reception

Celebs at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Aadvani's Wedding Reception

About The Author
Khushboo Ratda
Khushboo Ratda
Journalist

A post-graduate in journalism and an alumna of KC College, Khushboo, a Mumbai-based writer has a keen interest in exp...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!