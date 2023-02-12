Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Wedding Reception: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar make heads turn
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar are making Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception look nothing less than a glamorous soiree.
Celebs have started arriving at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Aadvani's glamorous soiree has kept glued us to social media for all the updates. Who’s who of B-town like Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Vidya Balan among others is seen at Sid and Kiara's wedding reception. Ishaan Khatter, Rohit Shetty, Anand L Rai and Manish Malhotra were clicked at the venue in Mumbai as they keep up with the glamour for the night.
Ishaan Khatter can be seen sporting a flattering silhouette. Most of the celebs are seen wearing blingy and embellished outfits, which clearly makes their wedding reception a lit affair. Vivek Oberoi was photographed with his lovely wife Priyanka Alva.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar are making the wedding reception look nothing less than a glamorous soiree. One can see, Bebo wearing a hot pink shimmery saree that is not everyone's cup of tea while Karan Johar walks in wearing a classic tuxedo.
Take a closer look at the photos below:
