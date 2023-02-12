Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all smiles as they pose with family at their wedding reception: PICS

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani , the popular star couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony that was held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on February 7, Tuesday. The wedding, which was an intimate affair, was attended by the couple's family members and a few close friends. However, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are hosting a grand reception tonight (February 12, Sunday) at a famous hotel in Mumbai, to celebrate their wedding with their close friends and colleagues from the film industry.

The newlyweds, who arrived at the wedding reception in style interacted with the paparazzi photographers and posed for pictures. Interestingly, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made sure that they pose with their entire family for some happy pictures, as their respective parents and siblings made an entry into the venue. In the pictures, the newlyweds are seen posing with Sidharth Malhotra's parents Sunil and Rima Malhotra, and Kiara's parents Jagdeep and Genevive Advani. Sidharth's elder brother Harshad Malhotra and his wife Purnima, and Kiara's younger brother Mishaal Advani, were also seen in the family pictures.

Check out Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's pictures with their family, below: