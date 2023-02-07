Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are finally married, couple wore Silver coloured outfits; WATCH

After a long wait finally, the day has arrived when Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will unite for life. Reportedly the wedding was about to take place today, February 7 and the pre-wedding festivities had already begun in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace from the past 2 days. Well, now the latest information coming straight from Jaisalmer is that the Shershaah couple have gotten married. Yes! You heard that right. Kiara has now become Mrs Malhotra and we cannot wait to see their wedding pictures. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are married

In the videos, we can see the horse along with its owners and a couple of members exiting Suryagarh Palace. When the reporters enquired about the wedding, those guys replied ‘shadi ho gayi’. In yet another video we can see a staff member from the Palace, wearing a Pink uniform and holding a basket of sweets coming out. According to what he said, the wedding happened successfully and he also informed that both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wore silver-colored outfits. Now, we are sure that fans are just waiting with bated breaths for the wedding pictures to release. Check out the video:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani take pheras at Bawdi at Suryagarh The Bawdi is styled like a traditional step-well. In the center is a mandap-like area with four pillars surrounding it, and leading to it are four narrow corridors on each side. The central area is where the pheras take place, and amphitheater-like stepped seating surrounds it for the guests to sit. The open-air space is just perfect for musical evenings and intimate weddings. There is a huge lawn space on either side of the Bawdi, and it can accommodate many guests. Many weddings have taken place at the Bawdi, and Suryagarh Palace has shared a number of pictures of the space on its social media handles. Check out the beautiful pictures below!

