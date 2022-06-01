Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dance together at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash; Unseen VIDEO goes viral

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. The duo has marked their presence several times at various public events. They have left no stone unturned in making their fans envy with their adorable PDA. However, Sidharth and Kiara have not yet accepted their relationship in the public's eye, but their mushy moments speak volumes about their bond.

Recently, the couple attended filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash which was held at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. Although, the two did not pose together for the shutterbugs on the red carpet, now, a video is doing rounds on the internet, which shows Sidharth and Kiara dancing together at KJo's bash. In the unseen video, one can hear Amitabh Bachchan's popular song Jumma Chumma De De from the 1991 film, Hum, playing in the background. Sidharth and Kiara are seen grooving together and lip-syncing on the lyrics of the song. At the end of the video, the couple also shared a hug.

Check out Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's VIDEO from Karan Johar's party:

On the work front, Sidharth and Kiara were last seen in the 2021 biographical war film, Shershaah, and their onscreen chemistry as Vikram Batra and Dimple was much-talked-about amongst the audience.

Apart from this, Sidharth will be seen next in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Yodha and Thank God featuring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Sidharth will also feature in Rohit Shetty's cop-drama web series, Indian Police Force co-starring Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the lead. Kiara, on the other hand, is currently gearing up for the release of JugJugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan. The movie will be hitting the screens on June 24 this year.

