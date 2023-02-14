Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani drop NEW wedding pictures on Valentine's Day; Fans gush over them

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7th at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. They opted for a close wedding with family members and a few friends from the industry in attendance. The Shershaah couple finally made their relationship official by sharing wedding pictures on social media. Today on the occasion of Valentine's Day, the newlyweds dropped some more pictures from one of their wedding rituals. Going by the pictures, it looks like their mehendi ceremony.

The couple took to Instagram and shared a joint post. In the pictures, Kiara is seen sporting an ivory-hued lehenga with a yellow netted dupatta. She has styled her outfit with a heavy statement kundan necklace and matching earrings. She ditched other accessories and let her Henna-clad hands do the talking. On the other hand, Sidharth is seen wearing a yellow kurta and a matching salwar. He has completed the look with a printed dupatta. Both of them complement each other really well. The Suryagarh Palace is also visible in the backdrop and it is all things beautiful.

Along with the pictures, the couple wrote, "Pyaar ka rang chada hai" followed by a red heart emoji. Have a look: