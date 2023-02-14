Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani drop NEW wedding pictures on Valentine's Day; Fans gush over them
Today on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dropped some more pictures from one of their wedding rituals.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7th at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. They opted for a close wedding with family members and a few friends from the industry in attendance. The Shershaah couple finally made their relationship official by sharing wedding pictures on social media. Today on the occasion of Valentine's Day, the newlyweds dropped some more pictures from one of their wedding rituals. Going by the pictures, it looks like their mehendi ceremony.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani look gorgeous in new wedding pictures
The couple took to Instagram and shared a joint post. In the pictures, Kiara is seen sporting an ivory-hued lehenga with a yellow netted dupatta. She has styled her outfit with a heavy statement kundan necklace and matching earrings. She ditched other accessories and let her Henna-clad hands do the talking. On the other hand, Sidharth is seen wearing a yellow kurta and a matching salwar. He has completed the look with a printed dupatta. Both of them complement each other really well. The Suryagarh Palace is also visible in the backdrop and it is all things beautiful.
Along with the pictures, the couple wrote, "Pyaar ka rang chada hai" followed by a red heart emoji. Have a look:
Soon after they shared the pictures, their fans couldn't stop gushing over them. A fan wrote, "Such Wonderful Pictures. Also, Sid as a Groom >>>>" Another fan wrote, "This colour , the pictures and you guys ufff." Others were seen dropping heart emojis.
Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara recently hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai. It was attended by a lot of celebs including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Rohit Shetty, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shanaya Kapoor, Gauri Khan and others. Even Captain Vikram Batra's brother Vishal Batra was also seen gracing the reception with his family. Sidharth and Kiara's love story started on the sets of Shershaah.
